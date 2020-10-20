Kremlin slams hacking accusations against Russian intel agencies as blatant Russophobia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Western countries’ urge to blame everything on Russia and Russian intelligence services is a sign of Russophobia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"In this regard, examples of blatant Russophobia come to mind, which have nothing to do with reality," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out, commenting on the accusations of cyber attacks that particularly targeted the Olympics brought forward by the British and US authorities against six Russian nationals.

"We regret to see a trend to blame Russia and Russian representatives, Russian intelligence agencies for just everything," Peskov noted. He emphasized that "neither Russia nor Russian intelligence agencies have ever carried out any cyber attacks, let alone on the Olympic Games."

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the National Cyber Security Center said earlier that Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) had carried out "cyber reconnaissance against officials and organizations at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to take place in Tokyo this summer before they were postponed." According to the British authorities, "the targets included the Games’ organizers, logistics services and sponsors."

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the West’s accusations of cyber attacks.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were set to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.