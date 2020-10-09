Baku, Yerevan confirm participation in Moscow consultations

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have confirmed their foreign ministers’ participation in the consultations scheduled to be held in Moscow on Friday; the preparations are underway, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the Moscow consultations. Intense preparations are underway," she noted, adding that the meeting would be held at the foreign ministers’ level.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited the top Azerbaijani and Armenian diplomats to Moscow for consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the Russian foreign minister acting as a mediator.