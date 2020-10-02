Putin, Lukashenko confirm mutual intention to boost alliance

The Belarusian president thanked his Russian counterpart for anti-coronavirus vaccine supplies to his country, according to the Kremlin press service

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have had a phone call to confirm their mutual intention to keep strengthening the alliance between the two countries, the Kremlin press service reported following the leaders’ conversation.

"It was underlined with pleasure that the governments, ministries and agencies of the two states are taking specific steps to keep strengthening bilateral cooperation in all spheres, including inter-regional ties," the statement reads. "Overall, the mutual intention to keep strengthening the alliance between Russia and Belarus was reaffirmed." The phone call was initiated by Belarus and touched upon the current issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis placed on implementation of agreements reached during their meeting in Sochi. The presidents also agreed to maintain contacts on various levels. Supplies of anti-COVID vaccine to Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for anti-coronavirus vaccine supplies to his country, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation. "Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude for Russia’s help in combating the coronavirus infection, first of all, for the decision to supply the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine to Belarus on a priority basis," the press service said. During his talks with the Belarusian president in Sochi on September 14, Putin said that Belarus had joined the final stage of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine trials. According to the Russian leader, it will help both organize production and ensure a due level of vaccination. On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, with its clinical trials being successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian Health Ministry, these vaccines have proved their ability to form lasting immunity for a period of up to two years. Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

