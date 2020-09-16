Russian defense minister arrives in Belarus for working visit

"Russian military delegation, led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu arrived in Minsk with a working visit," the announcement says. "The goal of the visit is to discuss the issues of bilateral military cooperation of Belarus and Russia."

The "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" joint Russian-Belarusian military drills currently take place in Belarus. Earlier, Russian airborne troops arrived in the republic to take part in the exercise.