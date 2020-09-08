Navalny situation should not affect implementation of Nord Stream, says senior diplomat

"We hear all these statements that are being made. However, our stance is well known. This is a commercial project, it should remain outside politics, since it strengthens the energy security of Europe itself, creates a platform for the development of economic cooperation, and, of course, we proceed from the premise that these interests must ultimately prevail," he told reporters.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s appeal to abandon the project because of the Navalny situation, Grushko said that "there is nothing new here." "They are consistently and systematically fighting against Nord Stream. We do believe, however, that in the end Europe must find the strength to declare its national interests, if it does not want to be in a position of a vassal," he stressed.