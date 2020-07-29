Russians detained in Belarus are members of Wagner private military company, says KGB

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Russians detained at a health resort outside the Belarusian capital of Minsk are members of the Wagner private military company, Head of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Valery Vakulchik said at an emergency meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday.

"Thirty-two Russian nationals, members of the ‘Wagner private military company’ paramilitary organization, were detained at about 05:30 am today," Vakulchuk said.