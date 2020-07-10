Russia to promote idea of inadmissibility of nuclear war at UNSC P5 summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia will uphold its stance on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war at the upcoming summit of the five UN Security Council permanent members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at an online session of the Primakov Readings international forum.

"We <…> are particularly concerned about the Americans’ refusal to reaffirm the fundamental principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and, consequently, it must never be unleashed," he said. "Of course, we will promote this subject— the inadmissibility of a nuclear war, the impossibility to win it — in the context of the upcoming summit of the five [permanent Security Council members — TASS] as well."

Lavrov added that it was important not to go too far and not to play into the hands of those who seek to ban nuclear weapons altogether.

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. Russia suggests discussing collective principles in international affairs, arms control and other security issues as well as overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.