Russia develops VR-based system for operation at nuclear plants

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Avtomatika Concern, an affiliate of the Russian state-run corporation Rostec, developed the Gipnoz (Hypnosis) robotic equipment control system to perform extreme tasks in the environment of radiation, high and low temperatures and poor visibility with the use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality (VR) technologies, Rostec said on Friday.

"The development can be used in mining, concentration, nuclear fuel production, maintenance of nuclear power plant reactors, radiation control in irradiated nuclear fuel storages, accident response in mines without human intervention and solution of other special tasks," the corporation said.

An operator remotely controls a drone using VR goggles connected to a control panel. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies make it possible to automatically identify and highlight targets for the robot’s work.