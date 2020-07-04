Russia urges partners to Iran nuclear deal to seek solutions without emergency measures

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia has called on the signatories to the Iran nuclear deal to seek solutions to the crisis without resorting to emergency measures, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russia’s fundamental position is that any questions arising during the implementation of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) should be resolved within the Joint Commission. Nevertheless, it is better to do it without resorting to emergency measures and without putting the process of looking for solutions under artificial time pressure," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow points out that it is crucial "to be guided by those lofty goals enshrined in the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council" despite problems and disagreements and to try to communicate.

The ministry says that Iran is unhappy about how the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal remain committed. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Tehran calls for the issue to be considered at the Joint Commission within the framework of procedures stipulated in Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA.

The Iran nuclear deal has been constantly facing problems since May 2018, after the United States’ unilateral pullout. Washington renounced its commitments under the deal then, and reinstated and tightened unilateral sanctions against Teheran in defiance of Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.