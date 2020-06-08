Most Russians support amendments to Constitution, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees support for constitutional amendments from most Russians as follows from the latest opinion polls, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"The situation unequivocally indicates the prevailing support for the package of amendments to the Constitution. Practically all opinion polls point in this direction," Peskov said. "Russia’s biggest political forces that enjoy the greatest support of the population are for the amendments, too."

At the same time he acknowledged that "there are parties that enjoy less support from the people." "They may express different points of view," he said. In this way he commented on a statement by the Presidium of the Communist Party’s Central Committee unsupportive of the amendments to the Constitution.