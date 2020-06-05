Constitutional amendments to take effect only if approved in nationwide vote — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The proposed amendments to the Russian Constitution will not take effect unless the country’s people approve them in a nationwide vote, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked what would happen if voters refused to support the amendments, he said: "I am not sure whether it is appropriate to make such speculations." "The president made it clear that the law will only take effect after the country’s people approve the amendments. He made a clear and unequivocal statement," he emphasized.

When speaking about holding a nationwide vote amid the the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russia’s consumer watchdog and Central Election Commission had the situation under control. "They are monitoring the situation and regulating the relevant rules," he added.