US unlikely to succeed in extending Iran arms embargo, says Russian ambassador

TEHRAN, May 19. /TASS/. The United States is unlikely to succeed in its attempts to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with TASS, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of relations between Russia and Iran.

"The arms embargo expires on October 18, 2020. I think that the Americans will hardly succeed in their clumsy attempts to prevent this from happening," the ambassador pointed out.

Dzhagaryan added that "the US blatantly violated international law and failed to observe its own obligations, and is now seeking to spur other countries to follow suit." According to the envoy, "Russia doesn’t see any trouble in lifting the embargo and continuing defense cooperation with Iran." "If Iran submits specific requests, they will be carefully studied in accordance with international norms," Dzhagaryan emphasized.

The US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on May 13 that "the United States will work tirelessly with a coalition of concerned nations to ensure the embargo is extended." Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the US could not demand an extension of the arms embargo because it had withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal. He pointed out that there was no reason to prolong the embargo.