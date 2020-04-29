Russian embassy continues search for Russian school students remaining in USA

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The exact number of Russian school students remaining in the USA has not be determined, so the Russian Embassy in Washington continues the search for those children to help those who wish to return home, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our embassy continues the search for children remaining in the USA," she said. "We have not finished our job, and we cannot finish it until we know the exact number of school students that could remain on US territory," the diplomat said.

She noted that all students detected by Russian diplomats had either returned home or had decided to remain in the country until their US visa expires.