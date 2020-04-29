Russia waits for explanation on Russian school students stranded in USA, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded an explanation from its US colleagues regarding the situation with Russian school students that remain in the USA during the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We are waiting for clear, detailed explanations from our US colleagues," the minister said.

He stressed that Russia is not satisfied with the comments of US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan on this matter. "He said that there is no need to worry: some have returned home, some have changed their mind about leaving, some are in families, some have moved somewhere. Such explanations are unacceptable to us," Lavrov stated.