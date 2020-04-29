Russian government extends entry ban for foreigners

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian government has extended the ban on foreigners entering Russia until the coronavirus situation improves, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of coronavirus in Russia. The prime minister noted that it was impossible now to give an exact date when the coronavirus-related restrictions would be fully lifted, including those related to crossing Russia’s borders.

"Restrictions on entering our country will be in effect until April 30 inclusive. I have signed an executive order to extend this period until the fight against the infection is completed and the epidemiological situation improves," he said.

Mishustin added that entry restrictions for certain groups of foreign citizens, including specialists involved in the adjustment and maintenance of imported equipment, could be lifted.

"That will make it possible to reduce the negative impact of restrictions on the work of Russia’s industrial enterprises, including those manufacturing the equipment to combat the coronavirus infection," he explained.

The Russian government earlier imposed a temporary ban prohibiting foreigners and stateless persons from entering the country until midnight on May 1. This measure also applied to those arriving from Belarus. An exception was made for foreign diplomats, members of their families, truck drivers, individuals with private visas issued in special cases by the decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry, members of Russian citizens' families and certain groups of citizens of those countries, with which Russia has visa waiver agreements.