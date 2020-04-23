Russia calls US Senate report on alleged 2016 elections meddling ‘paranoid insinuations’

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova celled allegations of "Russian meddling" coming from the US Senate "paranoid insinuations" Thursday.

On April 21, US Senate Intelligence Committee presented the fourth part of the report on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential Elections. The document claims that the US lawmakers have analyzed and have mostly approved the US intelligence services’ methodology on revealing the Moscow’s alleged destructive activity.

"It is impossible to understand what methodology they used, because 90% of the report was classified. No proof is provided, of course. As always, everything is merely tied into nice-sounding clichйs, already stamped into minds of the US voters," Zakharova said.

"It is both sad and funny to read this for the fourth year in a row. It is obvious that these paranoid insinuations, not supported by a single fact, are a product of the internal political struggle between various US forces," the diplomat said. "With tenacity beyond comprehension, they accuse Russia of their own failures and seek to promote themselves in the new electoral campaign - as usual using this anti-Russian campaign.

According to the spokeswoman, it gradually becomes more difficult for Moscow to conduct a constructive dialogue with Washington, including on solving real global issues.

"We will continue to hope that the US senators realize the futility and harm of this kind of activity," Zakharova said.