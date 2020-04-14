Pavlov reflex: Top diplomat blasts criticism of Russian foreign coronavirus aid

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Attempts to create a scandal around international aid, provided by Russia to a number of countries, are Pavlovian Russophobic reflexes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an online interview.

"Do you know about our great scientist Pavlov, who discovered reflexes? The same Pavlovian Russophobic reflexes manifested themselves both before and during the pandemic, and, I am afraid, will continue to manifest after the pandemic is over. There are certain politicians feeding off Russophobia exclusively, because they are not suited for anything else. And, as it turns out, Russophobia allows them to live rather comfortably, receiving support from some world’s capitals," he said.

The foreign minister highlighted that the role and the capabilities of states and multilateral structures in deflection of global threats should be reviewed after the pandemic is over.