No final decision on Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. No final decision on the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War has been made yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Clearly, various options are under consideration but no final decision has been made yet," he said in response to a question. "The situation is dictating its terms, which will be weighed carefully before making a final decision on the May 9 celebrations," Peskov pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "no decision has been made yet concerning plans to hold these events." At the same time, he noted that much had been done in terms of preparations.

A military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory is scheduled to take place in Moscow on May 9.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 938,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 47,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 195,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.