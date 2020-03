IVANOVO, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted Friday that he takes his office as his destiny, not his job.

"The thing is not that I’m tired or want to step aside. It’s not about it. Any person, if they get in my place, would take it not as a job, but as a destiny. This is how I treat it," the head of state said during his meeting with public representatives of Ivanovo Region, answering a question on what he plans to do once his presidential term ends.