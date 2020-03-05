Putin, Erdogan may make statements for media following talks in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan can make statements for the media after the talks in the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We do not rule out such an opportunity," he said responding to a question on the issue.

The Russian-Turkish negotiations have been going on for nearly five hours now. The two presidents had a face-to-face meeting and were later joined by the delegations. The talks were initially expected to last four hours. The meeting has thus been going on longer than planned.