Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss bilateral issues, global crises

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, focused on pressing international issues on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and considered the schedule of forthcoming political contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The talks touched on some bilateral issues, with focus on the upcoming highest-level contacts, and upon preparations for the next meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. Traditionally, [the two ministers] exchanged views in a trustful manner on the most pressing international problems," the ministry said.

"The talks once more showed a high level of similarity between the assessments and approaches of both Moscow and Beijing, which ensures the effectiveness of Russian-Chinese cooperation in foreign policy, playing a constructive role in shaping a fairer and more sustainable polycentric world order," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The 56th Munich Security Conference opened on Friday in Bavaria’s capital, bringing together about 800 participants. Among them are politicians, business people, researchers, scientists and human rights activists. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.