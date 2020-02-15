Threats and risks for humankind so high as never before in post-WWII period, warns Lavrov

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Humankind currently faces the highest number of threats and risks since the end of the Second World War, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his address to the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"We lack that scale of unity today since the risks and threats for humankind are as high as they have never been before during the entire post-war period. Before our eyes the system of agreements in strategic stability and nonproliferation is being dismantled, the threshold for the nuclear weapons use is being lowered, regional crises are multiplying, and the norms of international law are being flouted. Among them are forceful interference in the affairs of sovereign states, illegal sanctions and touch protectionist measures that undermine world markets and the global trade system," Lavrov said.

The minister pointed out that "the international relations are being barbarized worsening the very habitat of humans.".