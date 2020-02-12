Russian, Italian foreign and defense ministers to meet in Rome on February 18

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers will hold a ‘2+2’ format meeting in Rome on February 18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"On February 18, Rome will host a regular meeting between Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers, the very format we call ‘2+2’. The Russian side will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, while Foreign Minister [Luigi] Di Maio and Defense Minister [Lorenzo] Guerini will take part in the talks on the Italian side," she said.