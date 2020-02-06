Kremlin hopes US stops demonizing Russia as 'boogeyman' in its domestic political battles

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Kremlin hopes that the United States stops demonizing Russia using it in its domestic political battles and it will provide for the normalization of bilateral relations between the countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

Asked at a news conference to comment on the US Senate refusal to declare impeachment to President Donald Trump, Peskov replied that Russia "has traditionally held the stance of having no right for interfering in the US domestic affairs."

"This decision of the Senate was well predicted, and well predicted by anyone, even by those, who are not experts in the US interior affairs," he said.

"The most important for us is that during all domestic political and pre-election battles, the United States stops using Russia as the chief boogeyman and demon on the US arena of domestic politics as this is totally inadmissible for us," Peskov said.