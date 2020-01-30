Top Russian diplomat to visit Venezuela on February 7

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Venezuela on February 7 where he will be welcomed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"On February 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Venezuela will take place. Talks with the Venezuelan executive vice president and foreign minister are scheduled. The head of the diplomatic agency will be received by President of the Bolivarian Republic [of Venezuela] Nicolas Maduro," she said. "Opinions will be exchanged on the situation in Venezuela, around it and prospects of finding political solutions to internal disagreements based on nationwide dialogue in the constitutional frameworks without destructive or, even more so, military intervention from overseas."

Zakharova recalled that Russia and Venezuela are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year and noted that cooperation of the two states have reached the level of a strategic partnership in the 21st century.

According to the ministry’s spokeswoman, the sides are going to consider current issues on the bilateral agenda during the scheduled meetings as well as practical steps to deepen cooperation between the two countries in such spheres as energy, mining, transport, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceutics, military and technical cooperation.

"The talks are expected to discuss steps to continue coordinating bilateral cooperation at the world arena and countering illegitimately introduced sanctions that worsen social and economic situation in Venezuela," the diplomat concluded.