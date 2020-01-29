PACE votes to restore Russian delegation’s credentials in full

STRASBOURG, January 30. /TASS/. The majority of members of the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) voted in favor of restoring full rights of the Russian delegation on Wednesday.

A total of 96 lawmakers voted in favor, 44 were against, seven abstained.

The Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its rights to vote, to take part in monitoring missions or make up the PACE leadership institutions in April 2014, following the events in Ukraine and Crimea. In 2015, PACE considered the issues of reinstating the rights of the Russian delegation twice, but the sanctions only got tighter then. In response, the Russian delegation announced that it refused to work in such conditions and since 2016 did not submit its application to confirm its rights. In 2017, Russia also froze the payment of its membership fees to the Council of Europe budget.

On June 26, 2019, members of the PACE summer session approved the resolution drafted by a monitoring committee, which confirmed the full powers of the Russian delegation within the organization.