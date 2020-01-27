Russian delegation not to accept any infringements on its rights in PACE — lawmaker

STRASBOURG, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will never accept any infringements upon its rights in the assembly, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday after Russia’s rights within PACE were challenged.

"We expect that the assembly’s constructively-minded majority will do its best to prevent any recurrence of the crisis in relations between Moscow and Strasbourg and will fully ratify the Russian delegation’s rights. We are ready to work solely on an equal basis and won’t accept any secondary sanctions," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told journalists.