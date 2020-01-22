PM requests drafting proposals on refining National Projects by February 20

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has requested that proposals on refining National Projects and programs for the implementation of President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to be submitted to the government by February 20, the official website of the cabinet reported on Wednesday.

"Heads of federal executive authorities — heads of National Projects (programs) to submit proposals on refining respective National Projects (programs) to the government of the Russian Federation by February 20, 2020," according to the list of requests. Moreover, proposals on revising state programs should be submitted by February 28.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry together with relevant federal executive authorities is to draft proposals on refining the joint plan on achieving the country’s national development goals through 2024 and submit them to the cabinet by February 20.