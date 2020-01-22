PM requests drafting amendments to budget to implement Putin’s address

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the Finance Ministry and Labor Ministry with drafting amendments to the law on federal budget and the law on budget of the Pension Fund aimed at implementation of President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address by February 11, according to the statement released on the government’s website on Wednesday.

"<…> to ensure that Russia’s Finance Ministry with participation of relevant federal executive authorities submits to the government of the Russian Federation the draft of federal law ‘On amendments to federal law ‘On federal budget for 2020 and the planned period of 2021 and 2022’ (considering draft enactments developed by mentioned federal executive authorities aimed at implementation of measures specified by President of the Russian Federation in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly)," the statement said.

Mishustin also tasked the Labor Ministry with participation of relevant bodies and organizations with drafting amendments to the federal law on budget of the Russian Pension Fund for 2020 and the planned period of 2021-2022.

The deadline is February 11.

PM urged to submit amendments to the budget for implementation of the social component of the address promptly at the first meeting of the new government on Tuesday.