Lavrov: Russia checking data on Syrian Democratic Forces getting bribes to free terrorists

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia is verifying reports saying that the Syrian Democratic Forces have been releasing terrorists from custody in exchange for payoffs, Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

"Some disturbing information has been received that the Syrian Democratic Forces are freeing militants in return for kickbacks, who begin to relocate to other parts of Syrian territory, and we are verifying these reports," he said.

"We have long warned our American partners who hold sway over the Syrian Democratic Forces that it is essential to make sure that the militants who are being kept in custody in these prison camps do not escape," he said. "Unfortunately, there is a risk that this can happen."

Lavrov stressed that a decisive victory in the fight against terrorism had been clinched. He noted that the remaining pockets of terrorist resistance were centered in the Idlib de-escalation zone and on the eastern bank. About 10,000 militants are in these camps controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces. These are mainly Kurdish units, Lavrov stressed.

Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis

Efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis are at an advanced stage, Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

"The Syrian crisis is at an advanced stage of settlement, I would say. Progress has been made in almost all areas — political, diplomatic and humanitarian," he noted.

According to Lavrov, progress in economic reconstruction is not so tangible, because Western partners and some regional countries put forward preconditions, which vary depending on what is happening in real life. "At first, they said, ‘We will lift restrictions on providing assistance to Syria to ensure refugees’ return and economic recovery as soon as the political process begins.’ The political process began. Now they say, ‘Let’s wait until it yields results,'" he pointed out.

Humanitarian aid