Russia confirms participation in Libya conference in Berlin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia will take part in the international conference on Libya, which will be held in Berlin on January 19, as Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on the achievements of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

As Sergey Lavrov commented, the commitment of rival parties in the Libyan conflict to truce is a step forward and preserving the ceasefire is strongly desirable.

"It is most important that truce is observed," he stated. "It is a certain step forward and hopefully it will be preserved, preferably for an indefinite period of time."

The final documents of the Berlin conference on Libyan regulation have been practically approved during the preparatory meetings, the acting foreign minister revealed.

"We took part in all the five preparatory meetings. The final documents are practically approved now. They are in full accordance with the decisions taken by the [UN] Security Council on Libyan regulation. They do not include any points contradicting the Security Council’s decisions," the acting minister informed.

Russia hopes that the UN Security Council will back the decisions of the Berlin conference on Libya, Lavrov claimed. "The most important thing now is that after the Berlin conference everything should go as planned and the Security Council should support the outcomes of the Berlin conference," he noted.

The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin. The Berlin process is aimed to put an end to the hostilities between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in Tripoli. High-ranking representatives of Russia, the US, China, the UK, Italy, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, and the United Arab Emirates are set to take part in the conference, along with officials of the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League. Haftar and al-Sarraj also confirmed their participation in the conference.