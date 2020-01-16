Russia’s Audit Chamber head Kudrin not expecting major cabinet reshuffle

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Chairperson of the Russian Audit Chamber Alexey Kudrin thinks that there won’t be a significant reshuffle of ministers in the Russian government, he told reporters.

"I am not expecting a significant reshuffle. This government is fairly young and I believe that in all but a few cases it will remain as it is," he said.

Kudrin also added that he had not received any invitations to join the new cabinet, specifying that he has obligations in the Audit Chamber that he answers directly to the president for. "I don’t feel like I am disengaged from the most pressing issues — you’ve seen my speech at the Strategic Development Council. Those proposals that we came up with made it to the list of presidential instructions. Generally, I am happy with this process," the Audit Chamber head said.

The State Duma (lower house of parliament) earlier on Thursday backed Mikhail Mishustin to be appointed as new Russian Prime Minister. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order, officially making him the head of Russian government. Following the State Duma’s plenary session, Mishustin said that he will present a new cabinet lineup shortly.