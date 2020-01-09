Lavrov’s visit to Uzbekistan postponed to January 15-16

MOSCOW, January 9./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has been postponed from January 12-13 to January 15-16, the Foreign Ministry reports, adding that the new date was coordinated on Thursday in a phone call of Lavrov andh his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The sides "coordinated the postponement of an official visit by Sergey Lavrov to the Republic of Uzbekistan, scheduled initially for January 12-13, to January 15-16, 2020," the ministry said.

It also said that the two top diplomats had exchanged opinions on key global issues. The phone call was initiated by the Russian side.