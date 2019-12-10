Putin: Georgian national killed in Berlin was one of organizers of Moscow subway blasts

PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. A Georgian national killed in Berlin was one of the organizers of terrorist attacks in the Moscow subway, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"He was one of the organizers of the attacks on the Moscow subway," Putin said.

The Russian president reminded that the Georgian national participated in combat on the side of separatists in the Caucasus and was put on a wanted list. "He was a militant. Ninety-eight people were killed in one of the attacks in which he participated," Putin noted.