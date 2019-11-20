Russian foreign minister lauds partner relations between Russia and Bahrain

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia and Bahrain have established partner relations based on trust, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Bahraini colleague Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

"We value our relations very much, the relations based on trust and partnership in accordance with the agreements reached between [Bahraini] King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin," he stated.

"Close contacts [between Russia and Bahrain] are developing between special services on security issues and counterterrorism," the minister continued. "We closely cooperate within the UN and other multilateral platforms."

Lavrov stressed that the talks are a good opportunity to exchange opinions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. "Naturally, we are especially interested in your opinion on the processes taking place in the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East on the whole," the Russian foreign minister noted.