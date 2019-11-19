Final document of Normandy Quartet’s summit being drafted — Kremlin spokesman

"It can be expected that some text will be coordinated. It is too early to say what kind of document there will be and if it will be signed. There are no joint decisions on this score for the time being," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The nature of the final document that may be agreed at the summit of the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) in Paris on December 9 has not been determined yet, but its text is being drafted, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

He explained that documents adopted without signing included various statements, declarations, memorandums and so on. In contrast to this, certain agreements, such as action plans, road maps, treaties and other mandatory documents are most often inked.

"Coordination of some text goes on. What kind of document there will be is yet to be decided," Peskov concluded.

A Normandy Quartet summit devoted to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will be held in Paris on December 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take part. Earlier, asked if a separate meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders was possible on the sidelines of the summit, Peskov responded that the visit’s program was still being drafted.

The Normandy Quartet’s first meeting took place on June 6, 2014, and the last one — on October 19, 2016. The long pause in the summit followed because Kiev has defaulted on the agreements achieved at the previous meetings.