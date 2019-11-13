Russian embassy sends protest note to US Department of State over Burkov’s extradition

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States has sent a protest note to the US Department of State over the extradition of Russian national Alexei Burkov from Israel, the embassy said in a statement.

"Following the extradition of Russian national Burkov, charged with cybercrime, from Israel to the US, we made a decisive demarche in regard to Washington’s hunt for our fellow citizens around the world. We sent a protest note to the Department of State, demanding that the US authorities strictly comply with existing bilateral obligations," the statement reads.

The Russian embassy pointed out that diplomats planned to visit "our fellow citizen at a Virginia detention facility" in the near future. "We maintain contact with his family in Russia. We will provide Burkov with all necessary assistance and support," the statement adds.

Burkov case

Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed a warrant greenlighting Burkov’s extradition to the United States on October 30. The Russian’s defense appealed the decision on November 3, while Burkov himself filed a request with the Supreme Court of Israel that the warrant be overturned. The Supreme Court rejected the request on November 10.