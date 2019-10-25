Russia never avoided discussing 9M729 missile, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow never avoided discussing Russia’s 9M729 missile, it was Washington that did it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, addressing participants in the Ninth Dialogue in the Name of the Future event, hosted by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund. "The Treaty [the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty] has become a thing of the past not because Russia refused to address the issue of the 9M729 missile but because the United States was reluctant to do it," he pointed out. "We repeatedly offered to take profound measures to ensure transparency in relation to this missile, we called on the Americans to agree on transparency settings before making any far-reaching decisions," Ryabkov added. Current level of bilateral relations

The state of Russian-US relations is at the level comparable to the Cold War period, the deputy foreign minister stated. "Unfortunately, I have to note with concern that the current state of Russian-US relations is not only dissatisfactory, but also in many aspects, it is at an extremely low level, comparable to the most difficult periods of our relatively recent past, which came to be known as the Cold War period," he said. According to Ryabkov, toxic relations between Russia and the US are caused by the US government failing to recognize Russia’s autonomy. He noted that Russia "has begun to state priorities and protect its interests in a steady and persistent manner," which does not always benefit the US and its closest allies. INF Treaty issue