Putin gets painting with Arab ornament as present during visit to Riyadh

RIYADH, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is making a state visit to Saudi Arabia, received a painting with a traditional Arab ornament as present, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is a traditional Arab painting," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that it depicts an ornament that traditionally decorates Arab rugs.

Earlier, Peskov said the Russian president also brought presents for the host side. He has presented Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud with a falcon from Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka, trained to hunt game birds. He also presented a gift made of mammoth tusk to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.