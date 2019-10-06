Yumasheva's interrogation by FBI 'cynical provocation' - Volodin

MOSCOW, October 6. / TASS /. The interrogation of Russian State Duma deputy Inga Yumasheva by US intelligence agencies is a cynical provocation and another example of a violation of international obligations, said Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Sunday.

"The actions of the United States of America are another example of a violation of their international obligations," the State Duma press service quote Volodin. He noted that Yumasheva "received an invitation to participate in an international forum, the American embassy issued her a visa."

"Inga Yumasheva coordinates the work of the liaison group for US Congress relations at the Duma, interacts with her colleagues, and participates in a difficult dialogue. And the behavior of the US intelligence in this regard can only be viewed as a cynical provocation," Volodin said.

Volodin considers it obvious that "there are forces in the Unites States that want to exacerbate bilateral relations." "Actions that create a negative atmosphere in the relations between our countries are unacceptable and deserve condemnation," the speaker noted.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Yumasheva, who arrived at the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum, was detained at New York Airport by FBI officers for interrogation, which lasted about an hour. "She was detained at the New York airport, asked to proceed to an isolated room. An FBI agent identified himself and started questioning her for about an hour," the ambassador said. "Moreover, it was suggested that she meets the FBI agent in a more informal environment to continue this interaction," he added.

Yumasheva was elected to the State Duma through the federal list of the United Russia party and represents the Republic of Bashkortostan. She is a member of the international affairs committee.