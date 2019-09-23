Russian intelligence chief notes first signs of improvement in relations with Ukraine

KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin thinks that there has been some improvement in the relations between Moscow and Kiev, however, a lot depends on the Ukrainian government, he said on Monday on the outcomes of the meeting between security and intelligence chiefs of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

"Perhaps, there are some first signs [of improvement], however, a lot depends on the readiness and the ability of the Kiev leadership to act firmly, overcoming the resistance of the so-called "party of war." We understand that it is quite difficult to do for the new government," he said.

Naryshkin also noted the negative and destructive role of "political partners on the other side of the Atlantic." "Nevertheless, there is some cautious optimism. Very cautious," he concluded.