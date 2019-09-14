Russian Prime Minister Medvedev to visit Serbia on October 19-20 - Cabinet press service

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Serbia on October 19-20 at the invitation of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the Russian Cabinet’s press service reported on Saturday.

"The Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev will visit Serbia on October 19-20, 2019 at the invitation of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic," the statement said.

According to the statement, during negotiations with Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, the Russian Premier is expected to discuss "the whole range of Russian-Serbian trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations." A number of bilateral documents is expected to be signed, the cabinet added.

Medvedev will also take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi German occupation.