Downtrend in international relations fails to be reversed as yet — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Instability in international relations aggravated again lately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the multimedia information center Izvestia in an interview. An extract of the interview was published on the Izvestia website on Wednesday.

"There are many sayings on this score, such as: ‘Left to themselves, things tend to go from bad to worse.’ I would say that international relations continue to follow a stable trend of getting more complicated. All attempts to stop this process have failed so far," he said, when asked for a comment about the current state of affairs in world politics.

Lavrov stated that the United States and its closest allies were conducting a policy of undermining the international legal system that took shape after World War II.

"This includes agreements achieved in recent decades in the field of strategic stability and arms control. In the early 2000s the anti-ballistic missile treaty was severed unilaterally. Now the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been ruined and there is no clarity about the outlook for prolonging the New START treaty. By and large the international legal structures that were created after World War II and have been developing on the basis of universal agreements are experiencing the hardest tests," Lavrov said.

In its attempts to replace the well-established system of international law with some ‘rules-based international order’ the West each time invents new rules depending on its current needs and interests, and then dictates them to other countries, he remarked.