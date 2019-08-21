Russia will try to persuade Iran, US to move away from "dangerous line" — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. Iran and the United States should move away from the dangerous line in their bilateral relations and resolve disagreements through dialogue, Russia's acting envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday during open debates on the Middle East in the UN Security Council.

"I want to assure you that in this uneasy context, we will continue trying to persuade both Iranian and American colleagues that they need to move away from this dangerous line in order to start resolving disagreements through dialogue which presupposes giving up the policy of ultimatums, sanctions and blackmailing," Polyansky said.

Tensions around Iran soared after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal and imposed economic sanctions on Tehran's oil exports.