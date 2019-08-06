Russian Foreign Ministry comments on US ambassador resignation

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The domestic political environment in the United States did not allow realizing the potential of the bilateral relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS commenting on the reports emerging in the media that US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman had tendered his resignation and would step down in October.

"This is a decision of the administration in Washington. Therefore, his performance should be assessed by the US side as well. Huntsman is a professional. Unfortunately, the domestic political situation in the US did not make it possible to realize the potential of the bilateral ties," the diplomatic agency underlined.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jon Huntsman sent his resignation letter to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The resignation will take effect on October 3. According to the newspaper, Jon Huntsman is considering running for governor of Utah.

Huntsman has headed the American diplomatic mission in Moscow since 2017. Previously, he served as the US Ambassador to Singapore (1992-1993) and China (2009-2011).