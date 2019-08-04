Putin offers his condolences to Trump over tragedies in Texas and Ohio

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to US President Donald Trump over mass shootings in Dayton (Ohio) and El Paso (Texas), the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump over tragic incidents in Texas and Ohio," the Kremlin said in a statement.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old white man opened fire on people at Walmart store, near the Cielo Vista mall, in the city of El Paso, nearby the US-Mexico border. He was arrested by police. The authorities said, 20 people were killed and 26 more wounded.

In early hours of Sunday, at least nine were killed and another 26 suffered wounds in the shooting in Dayton. The attacker was shot dead by police.