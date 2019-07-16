Russian foreign minister dispels ‘Chinese threat’ myth in interview

MOSCOW, ·July 17 ·. /TASS/. China poses no threat to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty I Fakty daily, published on Wedensday.

"Final settlement of the Russian-Chinese border issue was achieved long ago. The lack of territorial claims was recorded in the 2001 bilateral Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. Against this background, attempts to promulgate the ‘Chinese threat’ myth can be traced back to those worried about the constructive development of the Russian-Chinese ties," he said.

Commenting on rumors that about 12 million Chinese people live in Russia’s Far East and Siberia regions, Lavrov said he doubted the accuracy of those figures, adding that concerns about the issue were ‘clearly exaggerated.’

"Russia and China’s course toward strengthening good neighborliness is multi-facetted and long-term, it cannot be affected by short-term fluctuations. The Russian-Chinese cooperation is not directed against anyone. Its main goal is to assist social and economic development and prosperity of our nations and peoples," the minister said.