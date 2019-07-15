Kremlin hopes Russian journalist held in Ukrainian custody will be released

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes journalist Kirill Vyshinsky who is facing high treason and illegal arms possession charges in Ukraine will be ultimately released, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation around Vyshinsky, on his court trial. We hope he will be released, better sooner than later," he told journalists.

He however refrained from answering a question whether Vyshinsky’s possible exchange for the Ukrainian sailors, who had been detained in the November 2018 Kerch Strait incident, was being looked at. "I’d rather leave this question without comments," he said.