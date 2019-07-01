Kremlin on possible Putin-Zelensky meeting: The result is what matters

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. No one needs a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, just for the sake of the meeting as such, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a possibility of such a meeting in the near future.

"Nothing is impossible in international relations. President Putin is quite pragmatic in his approach to international affairs, especially concerning such an important topic as our relations with Ukraine. But I don’t think anyone needs a meeting as such. The result of such a meeting is what matters," he said.

"So, we get back to the thesis that there are too many questions on the agenda now to have a clear understanding of the Ukrainian colleagues’ approaches to the solution of the most critical problems, including what concerns the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the establishment of direct contacts with the self-proclaimed republics," he said.

Chief of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Service Alexander Danilyuk said earlier a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents would help resolve the problems of people kept prisoner in Donbass. He said that such a meeting was possible in general but noted it would be inexpedient due to a number of factors, such as a gap in the political experience and office tenure of the two leaders, and different systems of government.