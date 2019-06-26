Putin discusses upcoming G20 summit with Russia’s Security Council

"An exchange of opinions took place on the preparations to the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka, as well as on the bilateral contacts on the sidelines of the forum," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergei Naryshkin, as well as Special Presidential Representative for Nature Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov took part in the meeting.

The G20 summit will take place in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. This will be the first time that Japan acts as chair of the G20.